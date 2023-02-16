Home Sports Antigua and Barbuda, what to do in the dream islands for a green trip
Antigua and Barbuda, what to do in the dream islands for a green trip

Antigua and Barbuda, what to do in the dream islands for a green trip

Antigua and Barbuda they are two dream islands, loved by travelers for their authentic soul, with many new proposals for those looking for a holiday in nature. Pristine beaches, crystal clear water and year round sunshine combine to new activities, gastronomic itineraries in the name of environmental sustainability. If you want to know what to do and what to see in these paradisiacal islands, look at the gallery and find inspiration.

Antigua and Barbuda, what to do in the dream islands for a green trip

Sea, tropical forests, excursions and snorkelling. On the islands you can swim with stingrays in Stingray City, but also with piglets, against the backdrop of secluded beaches.
For bicycle lovers, there are tour dell’isola in e-bike to meet the peaceful inhabitants and their culture, between farms and rum distilleries.
The island offers excellent offers of Caribbean liqueurs in the Antilles Stillhouse, a small family-run craft distillery.
They are not missing glamping and eco-sustainable boutique hotels.

