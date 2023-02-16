For now, there is no information about possible new victims and material damage.

Another strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the central part of Turkey today. The epicenter of the earthquake was 40 kilometers from the city of Antakya, at a depth of ten kilometers, EMSC reported, and the earthquake was also felt in Syria.

For now, there is no information about possible new victims and material damage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

