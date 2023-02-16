Home World New earthquake in Turkey | Info
World

New earthquake in Turkey | Info

by admin
New earthquake in Turkey | Info

For now, there is no information about possible new victims and material damage.

Another strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the central part of Turkey today. The epicenter of the earthquake was 40 kilometers from the city of Antakya, at a depth of ten kilometers, EMSC reported, and the earthquake was also felt in Syria.

For now, there is no information about possible new victims and material damage.

See also  More than 9,000 newly diagnosed cases in a single day in Germany, the disease control agency said it has entered the fourth wave of epidemic-Shangluo Window

You may also like

Luxury market consumption grows 50% in 2022 in...

Udinese market – Everyone wants Lazar Samardzic: here...

Neymar has been put up for sale by...

Military funeral for the fallen in the battle...

In Nicaragua, 94 people critical of the Ortega...

New evidence of the explosion of “North Stream”...

Ukraine, we can do a lot even without...

Superbonus, towards the stop at the discount on...

Miasma Chronicles reveals gameplay from the Alpha version...

Criticism of “Norm”, the new long duration of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy