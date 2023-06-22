Antoine Brizard, after the defeat of the Blues against Argentina: “We lacked lucidity”

Antoine Brizard, passer and captain of the France team, beaten by Argentina (3-1) in the League of Nations: “We played very well for two sets, I was rather pleasantly surprised. I think we have balls to make the break, and, on faults that we don’t usually make, we lose the second set. Afterwards, we lacked clarity, we made a lot of mistakes, attacking and serving. Normally we start with friendly matches against teams that are in the same form as us, but that was not the case. It’s hard, we suffered. But we knew it. We are still in the work phase. »

Jenia Grebennikov, libero for the France team: “It’s hard to say what we did well… The Argentines played the last set very well, we lacked a bit of energy on the last two. In the first we win with euphoria, we could almost have ended the match by winning the second, but it passes on their side. We will have to analyze this match, I think there are things to learn from it. There will be plenty of things to erase to see a better French team. »

“We need matches to find the rhythm”

Andréa Giani, coach of the France team

Andréa Giani, coach of the France team: “The first part of the match is a question of rhythm, physical condition and the relationship between Antoine (Brizard) and the attackers. We lost a few points after some good receptions. Then, in the second part, we made mistakes on serve. I had asked for better control of the service, but the guys are tired, they lacked lucidity. I’m not happy, of course. We need matches to find the rhythm. »