Gran Canaria withdraws from the Euroleague despite being crowned in the Eurocup

Gran Canaria will not play the Euroleague next season. Qualified for the most prestigious of European Cups thanks to its Eurocup victory against Ankara (71-67) in early May, the Spanish club decided not to take part, citing financial problems. According to the club’s press release announcing the news on Monday afternoon, this decision was taken unanimously after a “extraordinary meeting of the administration committee”.

French member of the team with Damien Inglis, playmaker Andrew Albicy reacted on Twitter after this announcement: “We are very sad to hear this news, we all want to play the best competition. There are things that we unfortunately cannot control, but we will continue to fight for this jersey and this island. »

This package therefore leaves a free place in this competition which is played in a semi-closed league system of 18 teams, 11 of which benefit from a license over several seasons.

