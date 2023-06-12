The entities and companies that made the first Valledupar Book Fair possible

The First Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023, ended successfullyin which more than 5,000 people enjoyed a varied program that included talks, book launches, bibliographic exhibition, publishers stand, bookstores and musical presentations in different scenarios of the Historic Center of the City.

The events were held at the Casa de la Cultura, the University of Santander, the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, Callejón de la Estrella, Gimnasio del Norte School, La Sierra School and Plaza Alfonso López, as the epicenter of this pioneering cultural initiative in the capital. vallenato world cup

The Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023, organized by the newspaper El Pilón, was possible thanks to the support of government entities such as the Ministry of Culture and the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar.

Likewise, since its first edition it had the support of the Colombian Book Chamber, the Colombian Book Fair Network, the Colombian Caribbean Observatory, Buscalibre.com, the Carboandes Foundation and the Elite Social Development Corporation.

Felva 2023 was also joined by the University of the Andean Area, the University of Santander, the San Martín University, Externado de Colombia University, Popular University of Cesar, La Sierra International School and Gimnasio del Norte, strengthening the education of their students.

Public and private sector companies such as Drummond, Gases del Caribe, Jamar, Comfacesar, Nabú Hotel, Grupo Energía Bogotá, Postobón, Inversiones Pameca SA, Fenoco, Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar, Totto, D&D Producciones, Pelikan, Klarens, AgendArte and Leonardo Hinojosa Weddings & Events.

Gastronomy was also part of the Valledupar Book Fair. In Alfonso López square we have the support of Pisa Station, Compae Chipuco Restaurant, Casa Belén, Tres Patrones, Van-Stranhlen Vinos, Shawarma & Falafel JHF and DeliCasa.

THE PYLON Special thanks to each of the sponsors and allies who made the event possible. Valledupar Book Fair, Taken in 2023, which motivates us to continue working together to make future versions. The first of many.