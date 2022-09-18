Home News Political elections 2022, the priorities explained by D’Orsi and Perini
Political elections 2022, the priorities explained by D’Orsi and Perini

Political elections 2022, the priorities explained by D’Orsi and Perini
Angelo D’Orsi and Cadigia Perini, candidates for the Popular Union

People’s Union candidates confronted in Santa Marta: “Pacifism, minimum wage, fight against fundamental price increases”

IVREA. «We are what we say and what we have written in the program. Nothing else. This is the guarantee of credibility we offer ». This was stated by Cadigia Perini, secretary of the Circolo Prc of Ivrea, candidate with Unione Popolare to the single-member college of Piedmont 1 U04, one that most of the proposals listed in the program experienced, supported and disseminated well before the electoral period.

He did so with his integrity, with intellectual honesty and with his correctness never shouted but practiced, characteristics that are the key to his actions and that will certainly continue to be so, even after the electoral result. Together with the historian Angelo D’Orsi, former candidate for mayor of Turin, head of the Chamber in the Turin boarding school, and Fiorenza Arisio, head of the Chamber for the province of Turin, Perini met with the Ivrea residents, last Wednesday, in Santa Marta, for submit, the list, the project and the program of the Popular Union. The meeting also stood out from the usual electoral rallies: Perini, in fact, wanted it to be organized to allow maximum participation of the public and arranged the chairs in a circle, concretely favoring the character of sharing and comparison.

The candidates presented the various points of the program listed under the title which is already a promise: “The Italy we need”. In summary, there are 7 priorities for the country: a legal minimum wage or, at least, 10 euros per hour, to combat poor work and push up all wages; stop on expensive bills, with a ceiling on the price of gas and electricity to cope with further increases in bills and taxation of 90% of the extra-profits of energy companies to help families and businesses; diplomatic solution to the war, by stopping the shipment of weapons and increasing military spending, diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine and to US-China tensions; school and health care hiring plan to reduce hospital queues and eliminate chicken coop classes; fight against the mafia and corruption, with harsh sanctions for mafia entrepreneurs and politicians and strengthening of labor inspectorates to put an end to abuses against workers and the violation of safety regulations; plan for the environmental future, with investments that make Italy a leader in the renewable and sustainable transport sector, as well as nationalization of the energy sector; decent pensions, with the abolition of the Fornero law and the right to retire at 60 and 35 years of contributions, as well as minimum pensions of € 1,000.

«It is a program – summarizes the candidate further -, which does not speak to those who have great wealth, power and privileges, but to the real country. The only pacifist and anti-war program, which pursues social, economic and environmental justice against corruption and mafias ».

