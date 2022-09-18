Original title: The Golden Boot finally woke up!Son Heung-min wears a hat as a substitute to announce the return of the Asian king

In the 8th round of the Premier League that ended early this morning, Tottenham beat Leicester City 6-2 at home. In this game, Tottenham star Son Heung-min, who has not scored a goal before, was arranged to sit on the bench. However, after coming off the bench in the second half, he scored a hat-trick with his excellent performance and helped the team win.

Son Heung-min was the Premier League Golden Boot winner last season, but he has yet to score for Tottenham this season. Son Heung-min has played 6 games in the Premier League this season and averaged nothing, and 2 Champions League games without any goals. reward. According to statistics from the data website Squawka, Son Heung-min had hit 18 shots and hit the target 8 times before this, but did not score a goal.

Son Heung-min’s ball shortage was finally broken in this game. He replaced Richarlison in 59 minutes, and then he started his own performance. In the 73rd minute, Sun Xingmin made a breakthrough by himself and then kicked and shot, scoring a wonderful world wave, and the ball shortage was broken. The second goal did not come too late. This goal was also a world wave. He used his left foot to swipe a beautiful arc around the goalkeeper and fly into the net. The third ball came faster. Although his single-handed ball was first ruled offside by the referee, var then gave him justice, and Son Heung-min successfully completed a hat-trick.

Judging from the celebrations in this game, we can also see that Sun Xingmin was under pressure from the ball shortage before. When Sun Xingmin scored the first goal, he just ran to the sideline and did not celebrate; after scoring the second goal, Sun Xingmin made a “quiet” action and seemed to fight back. It was not until he scored the third goal to complete the hat-trick that Sun Xingmin’s pressure was completely released.

According to statistics, this is the first time in Tottenham’s history that a player has worn a cap in the Premier League. A hat-trick came off the bench; throughout the 30-year history of the Premier League, there have only been 7 hat-tricks by a substitute player.

In terms of scoring after the game, Son Heung-min, who played only 36 minutes as a substitute, scored 9.3 points. He touched the ball 17 times in the whole game, scored 3 goals with 4 shots, and succeeded 3 times in 4 confrontations. MVP of the game.

After scoring in this game, Son Heung-min’s Premier League goals reached 96, which has surpassed the 95 goals of former Manchester United player Ruud van Nistelrooy. In addition, this is Sun Xingmin’s third hat-trick in his Premier League career, and the three hat-tricks are also tied with Ronaldo’s number of hats in the Premier League.

For the head coach Conte, the arrangement of Son Heung-min’s replacement can be described as a very difficult decision. Sun Xingmin had been starting for the team before, but in the face of the scoring drought, Conte chose to temporarily freeze Sun Xingmin, which proved that his decision was correct. Son Heung-min inspired great fighting spirit after coming off the bench in the second half, and gave back to Conte with the most perfect performance. After Son Heung-min scored, Conte couldn’t hide his joy and celebrated with the coaching staff. Conte even said that he was willing to marry his daughter to Son Heung-min.

Son Heung-min’s recovery in this game is a huge piece of good news for Tottenham. After winning this game, Tottenham temporarily ranked second, with 5 wins and 2 draws in the first 7 games, undefeated, just because of the difference. The ball disadvantage is in second place behind Manchester City, 2 points ahead of Arsenal who have played a game less, and they are still in the championship group. According to this performance, Tottenham still has great competitiveness this season, and the team will challenge the championship again when the lineup is upgraded.

