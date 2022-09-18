[Epoch Times, September 17, 2022]The epidemic in Tianjin is heating up, with cases in multiple districts and a rapid increase in single-day cases. Nucleic acid testing of all staff will begin on September 16.

On September 16, Tianjin’s official announcement stated that the city’s epidemic situation is in a period of rapid development, and the risk of community transmission is high. It is required that from 8:00 a.m. on the 17th, the whole city will carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees, and residents will remain relatively static in their place of residence at that time. . Residents in high, medium and low risk areas and static management areas must strictly follow street management, and residents in other areas are relatively static until the test results come out.

The notice also stated that all levels of the city’s organs, enterprises and institutions at all levels should urge employees to carry out nucleic acid testing.

Tianjin City announced on the 16th that in the nucleic acid screening of the city on the 15th, it was found that the results of multiple social nucleic acid samples were abnormal. On the 16th, nucleic acid tests were carried out across the city, and all people living in the city were required to remain still.

According to the local official news on the 17th, from 0:00 to 24:00 on the 16th, 45 new positive infections were announced, 28 cases were control personnel, and 17 cases were non-control personnel. Two days ago, there were only 11 new cases in the area.

Because the CCP has consistently covered up the truth, the outside world has generally questioned the veracity of official data.

According to official reports on the 16th and 17th, there were positive cases in Nankai District, Xiqing District, Hexi District, Hedong District, Dongli District, Jinnan District, and Hebei District of Tianjin, of which Hedong District and Xiqing District had the majority.

The epidemic is heating up, and the official did not disclose the source. Local netizens left a message: “This year’s epidemic is a bit evil, it’s endless, it’s so annoying!”

