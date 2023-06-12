maturin good government

Since May, representatives of the Maturín Mayor’s Office and political-community leaders have been deployed house to house.

The representatives of the Command Post Room of the 1×10 of Good Government, Mayor of maturin and community leaders have been deployed since May by the different parishes of the jurisdiction, providing responses to more than 500 requests made through the VenApp application activated by President Nicolás Maduro.

Deliveries of technical aids, attention to health cases, solutions to water and electricity services are part of the care provided in the Maturín municipality during the last 45 days on the different routes established to provide timely solutions.

In Maturín they delivered what was requested

The beneficiaries during the last delivery carried out on the afternoon of this Sunday, June 11 in the San Simón parish, under the house-to-house modality, agreed that the tool (VenApp) allows Venezuelans direct connection with the national, regional and local governments to present your needs and find solutions to them.

“This help that they come to deliver to my house is a blessing. With this cane I can support myself when walking. This initiative of President Maduro, executed by Mayor Ana Fuentes to provide direct attention to the needs of the most vulnerable people, is very good,” said Betania Carrión, 92, a resident of the Las Brisas sector in Maturín.

Francia Mota, representative of the UBCh of the Barrio Obrero de Maturín sector, stated that thanks to this attention methodology of the national, regional and local governments, the most vulnerable population of her community receives direct attention to their needs, highlighting that on this occasion two elderly women receive walkers to be able to mobilize.

“Today the 1×10 teams from the Good Government and the Maturín Mayor’s Office arrived in my community to go to our neighbors’ houses to deliver these walkers, for them it is a necessity. Very happy and grateful for these responses,” said Mota.

