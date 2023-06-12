Home » maturin good government
News

maturin good government

by admin
maturin good government

Since May, representatives of the Maturín Mayor’s Office and political-community leaders have been deployed house to house.

Representatives of the 1×10, the Mayor’s Office of Maturín and community leaders are deployed house to house in the San Simón parish to bring effective responses to requests made through the VenApp application.

The representatives of the Command Post Room of the 1×10 of Good Government, Mayor of maturin and community leaders have been deployed since May by the different parishes of the jurisdiction, providing responses to more than 500 requests made through the VenApp application activated by President Nicolás Maduro.

Deliveries of technical aids, attention to health cases, solutions to water and electricity services are part of the care provided in the Maturín municipality during the last 45 days on the different routes established to provide timely solutions.

In Maturín they delivered what was requested

The beneficiaries during the last delivery carried out on the afternoon of this Sunday, June 11 in the San Simón parish, under the house-to-house modality, agreed that the tool (VenApp) allows Venezuelans direct connection with the national, regional and local governments to present your needs and find solutions to them.

“This help that they come to deliver to my house is a blessing. With this cane I can support myself when walking. This initiative of President Maduro, executed by Mayor Ana Fuentes to provide direct attention to the needs of the most vulnerable people, is very good,” said Betania Carrión, 92, a resident of the Las Brisas sector in Maturín.

Francia Mota, representative of the UBCh of the Barrio Obrero de Maturín sector, stated that thanks to this attention methodology of the national, regional and local governments, the most vulnerable population of her community receives direct attention to their needs, highlighting that on this occasion two elderly women receive walkers to be able to mobilize.

See also  Threats in chat and insults on the street, Ale's life made impossible by bullies

“Today the 1×10 teams from the Good Government and the Maturín Mayor’s Office arrived in my community to go to our neighbors’ houses to deliver these walkers, for them it is a necessity. Very happy and grateful for these responses,” said Mota.

1x10 of good government attends more than 500 requests in maturin laverdaddemonagas.com maturin 2
Francia Mota, representative of the UBCh of the Barrio Obrero sector of Maturín, appreciates the attention.

Also read:

Cicpc Maturín addresses complaints in Los Guaritos and Los Godos

You may also like

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Peasant leader who was kidnapped in Córdoba assassinated

Make every effort to do a good job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy