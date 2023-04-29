Antoine Kombouaré, coach of Nantes, after the defeat in the final of the Coupe de France: “A huge disappointment”

Antoine Kombouaré, coach of FC Nantes, after the defeat (5-1) in the Coupe de France final against Toulouse: “It’s a huge disappointment. We did not expect such a scenario, such a start to the match. There is also misunderstanding. We imagined a lot of scenarios, but not this one. We have been corrected. We take the first goal as an uppercut and we do not react. The second hurts us a lot.