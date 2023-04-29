Antoine Kombouaré, coach of Nantes, after the defeat in the final of the Coupe de France: “A huge disappointment”

Antoine Kombouaré, coach of FC Nantes, after the defeat (5-1) in the Coupe de France final against Toulouse: “It’s a huge disappointment. We did not expect such a scenario, such a start to the match. There is also misunderstanding. We imagined a lot of scenarios, but not this one. We have been corrected. We take the first goal as an uppercut and we do not react. The second hurts us a lot.
We are not going to go so far as to speak of humiliation, but rather of enormous disappointment. We missed our final. We have to bounce back and get our support now. We disappointed a lot of people today. We must quickly put this match behind us and rebuild. Quickly answer present Wednesday (21 hours) in Brest. »