Antwerp Giants and Ostend remain joint leaders in the BNXT League after new victories

Antwerp and Ostend both won on Friday evening on the thirteenth matchday of the BNXT League, the cross-border Belgian-Dutch basketball competition. The two clubs remain joint leaders with 24 points from thirteen games.

The Giants did not experience too much trouble against the Leuven Bears, who were down for almost the entire game. The Antwerp visitors won with a clear score of 67-94. The American Rasir Bolton was crowned top scorer at Antwerp with 18 points.

Ostend, on the other hand, did not have an obvious evening visiting Brussels. The coastal team went into halftime with a 35-32 deficit, but immediately made up for it in the following quarter (20-26). Ostend eventually won comfortably with 64-76. With 28 points, American Damien Jefferson was the most productive player on the field.

Mid-table Liège surprisingly beat number three Limburg, which lost 82-87 despite a late recovery. The people of Liège are seventh in the standings with 19 points. Limburg remains third with 21.

Bergen kept the points at home against Mechelen, which lost 91-80. A strong start to the match (21-14) was enough for the home team to take the victory. The visitors were unable to erase their early deficit. Bergen (15 pts) remains penultimate in the standings, Mechelen (20) is fourth.

In the last match of the evening, Charleroi recorded a narrow 83-81 victory against Kortrijk. The Hainauts (19 pts) are eighth in the standings, Kortrijk (20) is sixth.

