Anxa Rebel Lanciano: «No to violence…»

We said we’d be back to having fun and we will. We are now just a few days away from the start of the new football season, with the return to training dates already identified and the frenetic transfer market movements fueling the fans’ expectations. From this year we begin to follow Athletic Lanciano and our goal is to bring people back to support Lanciano, or to fill Guido Biondi in a way that hasn’t happened for too long. For us it is essential to create an environment where the watchword is just HAVE FUN! We repeat it again, we always want to have fun, but at the same time always showing respect, i.e. supporting the team at breakneck speed, but without racist, sexist or insults aimed at the opponents and the referee (very often guys like us who make sacrifices and play football for fun). We go to the stadium to sing, to get excited, to jump together cheering on the team, WITHOUT DISTRACTIONS. What if someone insults us? Our response will be total indifference, which is the most painful attitude to receive for those who provoke and seek a reaction.

From this year we will begin to bring a new piece with us, on which there will be a short but clear message written: ENOUGH CLASHES.

Why do we think so? Because for us the Curve is aggregation, joy, inclusion of disadvantaged and marginalized subjects; for us football and sport in general have nothing to do with violence. Since the birth of our group we have never incited hatred against other teams, we go away to follow Lanciano and celebrate, not to experience the anxiety of having to suffer a physical attack. For us who focus on participation, the possibility that we find ourselves clashing with another fan base does not facilitate the presence of many people, many of whom simply come to spend Sunday supporting their favorite team. We make sacrifices every day to carry on the group and its activities; therefore, we would never risk quitting in any way and we have absolutely no intention of jeopardizing the freedom, projects and relationships that our group members have. Could someone say that then we are not real ultras? Patience, we are ultras in our own way and with our own rules. We think of those who are next to us at the stadium, of those people who genuinely want to come and sing and jump around Lanciano.

And now we’re really ready to go, we just have to invite you all to come with us on the steps of the Curva Sud Ezio Angelucci. This invitation is aimed above all at those people who up until now have not felt comfortable going to the Curva, i.e. at those people who believe that one should have fun with respect both inside and outside the stadium.

