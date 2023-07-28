Rai fee in the mobile phone bill: the Government’s hypothesis

550 million euros of debt for Rai in the long run risk being unsustainable without drastic interventions, says Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. For which the options are two: and increase the cost of Rai fee (currently 90 euros per year) or you have to bring up the number of taxpayers (Today there are 21 million citizens with public TV “subscribers”).

The government has to chooseand must necessarily also choose how to resolve the issue of irrecoverability through the electricity bill raised by Europe more than a year ago, the Rai license fee with energy has nothing to do so where it is now represents a improper burden. Giorgetti spoke yesterday about the knots to untie, the minister hinted that the first of the two hypotheses is the one to be avoided: there is no mention of an increase in the fee, on the contrary the Government will try to reduce it.

As? Increasing the number of taxpayers. As the number of subscribers increases, the cost per unit decreases. Translated: we pay less if we all pay. One of the hypotheses under consideration to achieve the objective is that of transfer the charge of the Rai license fee to telephone usersthe link that would make the withdrawal “own” is the fact that through Rai Play anyone with a smartphone can see Rai products live or on demand.

The opportunity is tempting, there are 107 million active telephone users compared to the 21 million citizens who today pay the Rai license fee in their electricity bill. But problems abound. If a person who owns more than one SIM would pay the fee only once and not on all SIMs, the issue of cores needs to be resolved: for example a family of 4 in which each has at least one registered SIM obviously he will not be able to pay 4 times the Rai feeand this is probably one of the reasons that have not yet made the hypothesis of charging the fee in the mobile phone bill “win” compared to the others currently on the table.

A reflection must be opened in the medium term – warns Giorgetti. The new development and use methods, as demonstrated by Rai Play, allow for the use of content using various devices. If the prerequisite becomes the possession of a mobile telephone user, one would have an increase in the audience and therefore a reduction in the per capita cost of the license fee. Today there are 21 million citizens who pay for it, while there are 107 million active telephone users. [Non mancano i] application problemsrelating to the calculation of utilities per household: a maximum ceiling should be identified to avoid paying a higher sum.

Image credits at the opening of Pixabay.