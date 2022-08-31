The A2 series sets aside the clock and proposes the groups in color. The LNP, after the OK of the Fip competitive sector, has formalized the formula for the second phase of the championship, already known for weeks but remained on standby due to the appeals (rejected in three degrees of judgment) of the Eurobasket Rome against the exclusion of the championship.

The path of Udine and Cividale becomes more difficult, albeit with diametrically opposed objectives. Serie A2 ’22 / ’23 will have 27 teams at the start, an odd number that prevents the clock phase from taking place and requires the restoration of the second phase bizarre seen in ’20 / ’21.

Relegations will therefore be only five instead of six, increasing the matches for the teams fighting for salvation. At the end of the first phase, the first three classifieds of the Red and Green groups will merge into the Yellow group, with home and away matches, taking with them the points of the direct matches.

At the end of the round, the ranking from 1st to 6th place will be drawn up and on the basis of the placements the individual teams will be placed in the two play-off boards, with as many promotions up for grabs. Similar mechanism for the Blue groups (teams placed from 4th to 6th place in the Green and Red groups enter) and White (teams from 7th to 9th place).

The Salvation group is more articulated, with 9 teams accessing: the last four of the Green group and the last five of the Red group. After a flurry of direct clashes, immediate salvation for two, play-out for two (with two relegations) and direct relegation for the last three.

This second phase has two sides. The positive side is that there will be no useless games, but many direct clashes in a sort of play-off starter. The ugly face is that in the regular season not all matches will have the same specific weight: for a “small” one, two points scored with a direct rival will be worth more than against a “big one”, and vice versa.

The case of Forlì in 2021 is emblematic: he won the Red group, but started from 3rd place in the White group. For the Apu, unless there are surprises, a second phase is expected with Cantù, Cremona and perhaps Treviglio. Cividale to save himself will have to score many points in direct clashes, many battles are expected.