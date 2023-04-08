Second Jake Fischerthe Houston Rockets have big plans for the upcoming offseason.

The Texan team will have over $60 million in salary space, and it wants to accelerate the rebuilding process that began in 2020 with the departures of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The reporter indicates the return of Harden among the main objectives, with the guard who will be able to become a Free Agent by not exercising the Player Option of the two-year contract signed last summer with the Philadelphia 76ers.

As for the bench, the fate of coach Stephen Silas seems sealed. Among the candidates to replace him, adds Fischer, there would be two coaches who have already worked with Harden, Scott Brooks and Rex Kalamian.

Another candidate could be Nick Nurse, who recently said he’s not sure about his stay with the Toronto Raptors.

The Rockets have 11 players under contract for next season, 10 of whom are 22 or older.