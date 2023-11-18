Betting case, lawyer Florenzi: ‘Never played football. Similar situation to Zaniolo’

On Thursday Alessandro Florenzi was listened to for about an hour by the Turin prosecutors. The AC Milan player is under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office as part of the investigation into football bets. The AC Milan fan admitted to having bet but never about football and only on other games, including the roulette. Today l‘lawyer of Florenzi, Alessandro Tognolispoke on ‘Tv Play’, reiterating his client’s position: “As we wrote in the note sent to the press agencies, Florenzi was not accused of anything regarding football betting hypothesesthese are bets of a personal nature that we have clarified, I hope there is nothing else, it is one situation very similar to that of Zaniolo. There are no disputes of any nature regarding the world of football. They say ‘I hope there’s nothing else’ for a matter of style until the investigation is closed. The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, as ordinary justice for sports justice, has not sent anything, then the latter can take initiative if there are declarations from someone else, but the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has not sent anything to the Federation”

“The Prosecutor’s Office did not challenge Florenzi’s bets on football”

“As far as we know to date, the Turin Prosecutor’s Office has not contested anything regarding football betting and Florenzi confirmed that he has never bet on football in his life and nothing has emerged that makes him think so. In these cases, our legal system provides for oblation (extinguishing an infringement punishable only by a fine, ed.). When the investigation moves towards closure we will provide the oblation. Let’s not forget the age of these kids, they are very young, it is independent of whether they are footballers or not, I wouldn’t make it a gender crime.”