Formula 1, GP Las Vegas: qualifying live LIVE from the USA. Russell takes Free Practice 3

Another “anomalous” free practice session in Las Vegas: after yesterday’s manhole, today FP3 closed early due to a tire lost by Albon’s Williams after contact with the wall. Russell first, then Piastri and Sargeant. Ferrari on the ball but forced by the red flag to close further back without the final shot in the qualifying simulation on the soft tyre. Qualifying will start at 9. All live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, in 4K (channel 213) e in streaming su NOW

