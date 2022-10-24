An almost cinematic epilogue and a triumph conquered at the end of a rough and troubled path. So Boca returned, the Argentine champion last night for the 35th time thanks to a script difficult to conceive even for the most refined “crime writers”. The distance challenge with Racing culminated in the decisive crossing on the last day with their respective bitter rivals (River Plate and Independiente), however, does not have an exclusively “scenic” value. The triumph of the Xeneizes also has a symbolic value that can mark a sort of handover: at the end of the era of the great River by Marcelo Gallardo, who leaves Nunez after 9 years topped off with 14 titles (7 at home and as many continents), the Boca Juniors is ready to make a comeback, both at home and on the continent.