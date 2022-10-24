Home World Guggenheim: blood red banners for Masha Amini
Guggenheim: blood red banners for Masha Amini

Blood-red banners with the face of Masha Amini: an anonymous collective of Iranian artists has unrolled an installation at the Guggenheim in New York in tribute to the young woman killed by the Tehran police for not wearing the veil correctly. The work consisted of 12 long red sheets with the photo of Masha and the slogan of the most recent wave of protests following her death: “Women, Life, Freedom”.

The tarps were unrolled from the top floor of the museum rotunda and advertised by Shirin Neshat, an Iranian artist living in New York, who said she was “proud” on her Instagram page of the brave artists who “did this surprise protest: they are the conscience of the sleeping art world that cares little about Iranian women who fight for their fundamental human rights and freedom ».

