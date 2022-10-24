A register: this is missing for the full operation of what, already starting from the second half of the 1800s in the legal systems of common lawwas defined as a floating charge, a case that can be configured as a sort of floating privilege that is independent of the transfer of possession or ownership of the asset on which the guarantee is registered.

It is not necessary to be an economist to grasp the growing importance of the warehouse in the current context; this is the most significant fixed asset item for the entrepreneur.