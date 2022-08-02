A bus of the Millonarios fans stoned towards the Monumental for the match against Sarmiento

The hours before River Plate-Sarmiento, a match valid for the eleventh round of the Argentine championship and ended with the away victory for 2-1 of the Junin Green, were marked by fierce clashes on the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway at the Dock Sud toll booth between fans of the millionaires and those of Racing.

Botte da orbi between the supporters of the two teams that together make up Argentina’s oldest derby. From the images that immediately went viral on social media, it is possible to highlight how there was a violent clash with stones and punches.

It all started with the fans ofAcademia who stoned a bus with River Plate fans inside, headed for the Monumental to watch the match against Sarmiento. At that moment a violent guerrilla war began that caused serious incidents and unrest, with a fan who was left unconscious after being hit by a stone. Two men were transferred to the Fiorito de Avellaneda hospital with minor bruises. For the moment no arrest …

August 1, 2022 (change August 1, 2022 | 13:46)

