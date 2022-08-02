1. In the past ten days, there has been a large-scale continuous high temperature weather in the south, and there has been more rainfall in the southern part of Huanghuai, North China and other places

In the past 10 days (July 23 to August 1), there have been 5 to 10 days of high temperature weather in southern Jiangsu and Anhui, southeastern Hubei, Sichuan Basin, eastern Guizhou, Jiangnan, and southern China. The daily maximum temperature is generally 35 to 38 ℃, locally up to 39 ~ 42 ℃.

In the past 10 days, accumulated rainfall in central and southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, eastern Beijing, Liaoning, Jilin, western Heilongjiang, southeastern Inner Mongolia, Shandong, central and eastern Henan, central and northern Jiangsu, most of Anhui, central Hubei, Sichuan Basin, Yunnan and other places The amount is 50-120 mm, and the local area is more than 150 mm. Most of the above-mentioned areas are more than the same period of the year, and most of the rest of the country has less precipitation.

2. In the next ten days, there will be more rainfall in Northeast China, South China and other places, and there will be more high temperatures in Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin and other places

In the next ten days (August 2-11), the main rainfall areas will be located in Northeast China, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, central and northern Shanxi, central Inner Mongolia, central and northern Shandong, and southern Jiangnan, southern China, Yunnan, western Sichuan Basin, southern Guizhou, and southern Tibet. In other places, the cumulative rainfall is 40-80 mm, of which 100-150 mm in parts of Guangdong, central and southern Guangxi, Hainan, southern Yunnan, western Liaoning, eastern Hebei and other places, and more than 200 mm locally; most of the above areas The accumulated precipitation is more or close to the normal year than the same period of the year, while the precipitation in most of the rest of my country is less.

major weather processes：

From the 2nd to the 5th, there was a precipitation process in the eastern and northeastern regions of Inner Mongolia. The main rainfall period appeared on the 4th to the 5th, and the magnitude was mainly moderate to heavy rain, and there were heavy rains in some areas.

From the 2nd to the 6th, there were moderate to heavy rains in southern Jiangnan, southern China, Yunnan and southern Guizhou, and there were local heavy rains.

From the 6th to the 8th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places.

Around the 10th, there will be moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in the coastal areas of South China.

3. Weather Outlook for the Next 11-14 Days

In the next 11-14 days (August 12-15), the cumulative rainfall in most of North China, southern Northeast China, eastern Huanghuai, southern China, Yunnan, and southeastern Tibet will be 20-40 mm. And some areas in western Hainan and other places are 50 to 80 mm. There are still many high temperatures in Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, central and northern Jiangnan, and the eastern part of the Sichuan Basin.

4. High-impact weather and concerns

1. There will be two more obvious rainfall processes in the northeast region

In the next 10 days, there will be two moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the Northeast region. The main rainfall periods will be around the 4-5th and around the 7th.

2. There are many high temperatures in the Sichuan Basin and other places in the south of the Yangtze River

In the next 10 days, there will be many high temperature weather in Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, southern Shaanxi, Henan and other places. From the 3rd to the 6th, the high temperature weather in southern China and southern Jiangnan will gradually ease from east to west. From the 3rd to the 7th, high temperature weather will occur successively in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, western Inner Mongolia, western Gansu and eastern Xinjiang.

3. Tropical disturbances will become more active

In the next 10 days, the tropical disturbances in the South China Sea and the Northwest Pacific Ocean will tend to be active, and one or two typhoons may be generated, which will bring relatively heavy wind and rain to the southern sea areas of China and the coastal areas of South my country in the latter part of the first ten days.