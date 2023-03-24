Applications for the largest business prize in the country, the Pegasus, arrive every day. Entries are possible until April 7 at nachrichten.at/pegasus2023 in the categories lighthouses, innovation champions, success stories, hopes for the future and in the special category Entrepreneur/Manager of the Year.

The family company Sport Lehner from Pregarten applied for the success stories. The bicycle dealer is managed in the second generation by the brothers Walter and Christian Lehner. Online and brick-and-mortar retail have been optimally interlinked. Sport Lehner regularly produces videos for YouTube and also hosts live shopping events. To save energy, the shop is closed on Wednesday.

Roither shapes waste

Five family members work at Roither.

Image: Lohberger



“We get your waste in shape” is the motto of Roither Maschinenbau from Seewalchen, which applied in the same category. Founded in 1953, the family business is now an internationally renowned manufacturer of refuse, waste, can, paper and foam presses. The company stands for tailor-made waste disposal solutions: Customers include Rewe, McDonald’s, Red Bull, Ikea, Hermes and Tchibo. Five family members from the second and third generation currently work in the company. Philipp Roither will succeed his father Franz as managing director this year.

Take the chance and tell us your story! The list of nominees will be announced on April 29th. The awards will be presented on June 1st.

