For Sepp Straka, the end of the World Golf Championships in match-play format is a certainty after the second defeat. The 29-year-old Austrian also lost to Davis Thompson (USA) by four and three in Austin (US state of Texas) on Thursday and can no longer achieve first place, which is necessary for promotion, before his last game in the group of four.

Matthias Schwab found himself tied for 26th place shortly before the end of the round at the PGA Tour tournament in Puntacana (Dominican Republic). The 28-year-old played a 71 at the start on the par 72 course.