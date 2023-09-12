Home » Argentina faces challenging South American Qualifiers match against Bolivia




The Argentine National Team faces a tough challenge in the South American Qualifiers as they visit Bolivia on Tuesday, September 12. The match will kick off at 5:00 p.m. in Argentina (4:00 p.m. local time and Eastern time in the United States). Fans in Argentina can watch the game on TyC Sports and Public TV.

Although Lionel Scaloni’s team managed to secure a 2-1 comeback victory in their last visit to La Paz, winning in Bolivia has historically been a difficult task for Argentina due to the high altitude of the Bolivian capital. However, they have been successful in their recent encounters with Bolivia, winning their last three matches against them.

Argentina already has three points in the Qualifiers after their home victory against Ecuador with a score of 1-0. On the other hand, Bolivia had a difficult start, losing 5-1 to Brazil as an away team.

For those wondering where and how to watch the Argentina vs. Bolivia match, here is the information:

TV channels:
– Argentina: TyC Sports, Public TV
– Bolivia: To be confirmed
– USA: To be confirmed

Streaming:
– Argentina: Flow, DGo, Telecentro Play
– Bolivia: To be confirmed
– USA: To be confirmed
– Global: FIFA+

The match is scheduled to start at the following times:
– Day: Tuesday, September 12
– Argentina: 17:00
– ET United States: 16:00
– Bolivia: 16:00

Fans are eagerly waiting for the match to see if Argentina can continue their winning streak against Bolivia.

