Argentina men’s soccer team announces roster for Asia tour led by Messi and Di Maria_Xinhua News Agency_Sevilla_Atlético de Madrid

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 28th. The Argentine Football Association announced on the 27th local time the list for the 2023 Asian tour to be held in June. Messi and Di Maria led the way, while Lautaro, Lisandro Martinez and Dybala were absent.
Data map: Argentina player Messi.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong
Argentina will first play a friendly against Australia at Beijing Workers’ Stadium on June 15, before moving to Jakarta against Indonesia on June 19.
Argentina’s roster is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Martinez (Aston Villa), Rulli (Ajax), Benitez (PSV)
Defenders: Molina (Atletico Madrid), Montiel (Sevilla), Pezzella (Real Betis), Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Vallierdi (Marseille), Otamendi ( Benfica), Medina (Lens), Tagliafico (Lyon), Acuna (Sevilla)
Midfielders: Paredes (Juventus), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), DePaul (Atletico Madrid), Palacios (Leverkuku) Sen), McAllister (Brighton), Almada (Atalanta United), Lo Celso (Villarreal)
Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Di Maria (Juventus), Alvarez (Manchester City), Ocampos (Sevilla), Giovanni Simeone (Napoli), Ganacho (Manchester United), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina).
