Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation—Written at the Closing Time of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 30. Title: Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation—Written at the Closing Time of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum

Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Manzi

A six-day technological feast came to an end on the evening of the 30th with the applause of guests and friends from all over the world. The harmony of a shared future has sounded, and a door of open cooperation is open to more partners.

Founded in 2007, the Zhongguancun Forum has, after years of development, become an important platform for global scientific and technological innovation exchanges and cooperation, and a shining business card for China‘s foreign exchanges and cooperation. The theme of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum is “Open Cooperation Shared Future”, which further demonstrates the confidence and sincerity of my country’s open cooperation in science and technology.

Extensive international participation has made this “golden business card” for global scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation more and more polished.

This year’s forum attracted more than 5,000 scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovative entrepreneurs from 86 countries and regions around the world, and more than 200 foreign organizations and institutions participated in the event. “The most powerful brain” discusses the general trend of global science and technology innovation, expresses their opinions and builds consensus. The Nobel laureate talked about the development trend of cutting-edge science and technology, inspired ideas, and looked into the future. Among the 560 guest speakers in the parallel forum, foreign guests accounted for more than 40%.

International cooperation has become a hot word in this year’s Zhongguancun Forum. From the Global Engineering Innovation Forum to the Global Pandemic Response and International Cooperation Forum, from the World Open Source Innovation Development Forum to the World Green Design Forum… Today’s Zhongguancun Forum has become a forum for my country to actively participate in the world’s scientific and technological innovation practices and deeply participate in global technological governance. an important window.

At the opening ceremony, ten major achievements, such as Quafu, a quantum computing cloud platform based on quantum computer and cloud computing technology and showing the comprehensive performance of quantum computing, were unveiled, demonstrating the vitality of China‘s technological innovation. At the closing ceremony, from silicon-based optoelectronic integrated chips and multi-functional systems to the next-generation cloud-based open wireless network new air interface test and verification platform, from advanced compressed air energy storage technology to magnetic resonance-guided laser ablation treatment system for intracranial lesions, the world‘s science and technology A series of achievements that are cutting-edge, oriented to the main economic battlefield, oriented to the country’s major needs, and oriented to people’s life and health, demonstrate the vitality of China‘s high-quality development.

The Zhongguancun Forum has also become the “weather vane” of the world‘s cutting-edge technology and future industrial development.

A series of rich and colorful high-level activities have promoted international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, demonstrated my country’s ability and confidence to solve global development problems through scientific and technological innovation and open cooperation, and released a strong signal that China adheres to multilateralism and actively integrates into the global scientific and technological innovation network .

To create an open and innovative international ecology, this year’s ZGC Forum has set up a broader stage for more scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors to come to Beijing and China to innovate and start businesses. According to the relevant person in charge of Beijing, during this year’s forum, a total of 129 projects were signed, with a contracted amount of more than 81 billion yuan. 152 investment promotion projects were announced, with an estimated total investment of more than 143 billion yuan.

Dennis Simon, chairman of the International Federation of Talent Organizations, said: “Today, China has embarked on a high-speed track of innovation-driven development.” Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said that the Zhongguancun Forum has undoubtedly become an international forum for exchanging ideas and stimulating vitality. Platforms are crucial to China‘s future innovation and development.

Bill Gates, co-chairman and director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a video speech that crises know no borders, and human beings must commit to transnational cooperation. “China has impressive experience and expertise, and has long been committed to investing in scientific and technological innovation. When dealing with some complex global challenges, China will be able to make unique contributions to the world by sharing its scientific and technological achievements and successful experiences.”

Indeed, the world cannot do without China, and China cannot do without the world.

“Promoting open cooperation is an objective need to adapt to the development trend of innovation and the transformation of scientific research paradigms. The current new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is in-depth development. The scientific research paradigm is undergoing profound changes. The breadth, depth, speed, and precision of scientific and technological innovation are unprecedented. ” said Hou Jianguo, President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Facing the future, as one of the most dynamic innovation highlands in China and a business card of my country’s innovation and development, Zhongguancun has high hopes.

Zhang Jihong, director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Management Committee, said that Zhongguancun will further promote the pilot reform, and the urban areas will jointly build high-quality parks. Cultivate and strengthen the national strategic scientific and technological strength, strengthen the innovative functions of research universities and high-level scientific research institutions, and guide leading scientific and technological enterprises to take the lead in forming innovative consortiums. Actively build an industrial cluster with international competitiveness, further strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in innovation, and accelerate the cultivation and gathering of world-class enterprises. Accelerate the construction of a high-level talent highland, strengthen the platform to attract talents, and strive to improve the internationalization level of Zhongguancun talents. Continuously deepen the openness and cooperation of science and technology, accelerate the construction of world-leading science and technology parks, promote technology transfer and transformation of achievements, and contribute to Zhongguancun’s strength in supporting the construction of a scientific and technological power and promoting global scientific and technological innovation exchanges and cooperation.

