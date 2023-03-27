The fish kill in the Oder in the summer of 2022 was catastrophic. (picture alliance / dpa / Patrick Pleul)

Federal Environment Minister Lemke will also be present at the event, which is being organized by the Greens in the state parliament in Brandenburg. Last August, the fish had died in certain sections of the Oder. Experts identified high salt pollution as the reason for the environmental catastrophe, which is said to have originated in Poland.

Another issue between the two states is the agreed expansion of the Oder. Most recently, a Polish court stopped construction work for the time being.

