Guangdong Provincial Government and Saudi Aramco Sign a Memorandum of Cooperation



On March 26, the signing ceremony of the memorandum of cooperation between the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government and Saudi Aramco was held in Beijing. The memorandum proposes a cooperation framework to explore investment opportunities in multiple fields, including energy cooperation, research and innovation, industrial projects, financial cooperation, and talent exchanges. Governor Wang Weizhong and Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser attended and delivered speeches. Wang Shouwen, International Trade Negotiator and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, and Wang Jiangping, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology attended and witnessed.

Entrusted by Huang Kunming, secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, Wang Weizhong, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, expressed warm congratulations on the signing of the cooperation memorandum, and expressed his gratitude to Saudi Aramco, which has long cared about and supported the development of Guangdong. He said that in December last year, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the two sides signed the “China-Saudi Arabia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement” and reached important consensus. As one of the world‘s largest integrated oil, gas and chemical companies, Saudi Aramco has an important influence in the global oil industry chain. Guangdong is one of China‘s important petrochemical bases. In recent years, it has introduced a number of ten-billion-dollar projects, and the green petrochemical industry has developed into a trillion-dollar industrial cluster. The two sides have a solid foundation for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, with complementary advantages, huge potential and broad prospects. The signing of the memorandum of cooperation today is a vivid practice of implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and embodying the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia. Guangdong will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the National Two Sessions, anchor the primary task of high-quality development, implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, accelerate the establishment of a new higher-level open economic system, and make every effort to create a market-oriented, law-based, internationalized business environment , to provide thoughtful services and solid guarantees for the development of Saudi Aramco in Guangdong, and to fully promote the implementation of cooperation projects. It is hoped that the two sides will take the signing of this memorandum of cooperation as a new starting point, strengthen communication and mutual trust, conscientiously implement the contents of the memorandum, step up and solidly promote cooperation projects, and make greater contributions to the bright future of China-Saudi Arabia friendship and cooperation.

Amin Nasser said that Guangdong has achieved great success in attracting large-scale investment and has become a leader in the field of petrochemicals and advanced materials; Saudi Aramco, as the largest crude oil production company and the world‘s leading refining and chemical company, has cooperated with Guangdong in There is broad space for cooperation in the field of petrochemicals, new materials and strategic emerging industries. We are willing to strengthen cooperation in petrochemicals, hydrogen energy, ammonia energy, etc., support Guangdong in developing a modern and more sustainable petrochemical industry, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win between Saudi Aramco, China and Guangdong.

Provincial leader Zhang Xin, Saudi Aramco Executive Vice President Mohammad Qahtani, and Asia President Anwar Hejazi attended the event.