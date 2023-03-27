Bernhard Neuhold did not want to finally confirm the rumored international match program for 2023. “We have the plan to bring a top European nation to Vienna in November,” said the managing director of ÖFB Wirtschaftsbetriebe GmbH to APA. “But detailed talks are still going on at the moment.” Last year, the Austrians defeated European champions Italy 2-0 in a friendly in Vienna in the last international match of the year.

The next European Championship qualifiers after the Linz doubles will be in Brussels in June against Belgium (17th) and in Vienna against Sweden (20th). According to Neuhold, in preparation for the following guest appearance on September 12th in Sweden, it was the explicit wish of team boss Ralf Rangnick not to test against an overly strong opponent. It’s supposed to be a “rehearsal gallop” in which Rangnick can mix things up a bit with the team.

APA/Eva Manhart



Teamcamp again in Windischgarsten

As an opponent, the ÖFB has Moldova in their sights, in 2021 also opponents in the World Cup qualification. The planned game date is September 7th, the location is open. “There is a high probability that we will play in Linz,” said Neuhold. But you want to wait and see the experiences from the two opening games of the year before making a final decision. The team camp in September will definitely take place again in Windischgarsten in Upper Austria. The association has already made a commitment to this, as well as to preparing for the Belgium game in June.

Schedule of the ÖFB team 2023 17.6.: European Championship qualifier in Brussels against Belgium

European Championship qualifier in Brussels against Belgium 20.6.: European Championship qualifier in the Happel Stadium against Sweden

European Championship qualifier in the Happel Stadium against Sweden 7.9.: Test match (vrs. in Linz against Moldova)

Test match (vrs. in Linz against Moldova) 12.9.: European Championship qualification in Sweden (prev. in Solna)

European Championship qualification in Sweden (prev. in Solna) 13.10.: European Championship qualifier against Belgium (prev. in Vienna)

European Championship qualifier against Belgium (prev. in Vienna) 16.10.: European Championship qualifier in Azerbaijan (prev. in Baku)

European Championship qualifier in Azerbaijan (prev. in Baku) 16.11.: EM-Quali in Estland (vrs. in Tallinn)

EM-Quali in Estland (vrs. in Tallinn) 21.11.: Test match (prev. in the Happel Stadium against Germany)

The home game against Belgium on October 13 will most likely take place in Vienna. The ÖFB must finally name the stadium in June. “It’s the sixth of eight qualifying games, it could be a real final for the Euros,” said Neuhold. “It could be quite realistic that we fill the Happel Stadium and create a good atmosphere there.”

Interest in international matches is limited

The unique selling point of the country’s largest stadium remains its capacity of 48,500 spectators. Half full, there is little mood in the spacious Happel oval. For the home game against Sweden, the ÖFB had therefore also held talks with Rapid. Despite a cancellation due to necessary lawn care measures, which had already been done in Salzburg, they want to continue to talk about a possible use of the Allianz Stadium (24,000 seats).

“If we also had the Rapid and Salzburg stadiums available, that would be a significant expansion of our options,” said Neuhold. Ultimately, however, it is up to the clubs that own the stadiums. In Salzburg, for example, intensive use of the lawn is a constant theme. Neuhold is therefore not assuming that there will be an international match in the Red Bull Arena in 2023.

No optimal venue in sight

Klagenfurt would have a similar size (30,000) but is difficult to fill. On April 30th, the ÖFB Cup final will take place in the Wörthersee Stadium. “From the whole environment it is a wonderful location. In the past, however, it was usually difficult to mobilize the regional population decisively,” explained Neuhold. Linz remains, where this problem did not exist when the international came back after more than ten years. “This is a very valuable location for us, also for the future,” emphasized Neuhold.

GEPA/Wolfgang Jannach



The Generali Arena of Wiener Austria is currently “not in the immediate focus” for international matches. In Innsbruck the capacity in combination with the available hospitality areas is the limiting factor, in Graz (also 15,000) it is primarily the VIP rooms. “We have repeatedly expressed our point of view to Sturm that we would support an expansion of the infrastructure, especially in hospitality, in the Merkur Arena,” said Neuhold. However, the club is only a tenant, the stadium is owned by the city and is operated by Messe Graz.

New national stadium not an issue

The construction of another arena suitable for the senior national team is not foreseeable in Austria in the next few years. According to Neuhold, however, there would be stadiums that could be used for the women’s or the U21 team – such as that of Blau-Weiss Linz. The Hohe Warte of the Vienna could also be further developed in the near future. For this purpose, locations for a second stadium for the GAK are already being examined in Graz. Neuhold: “We are grateful for every football infrastructure that is created – big and small.”