PAVIA

Arianna Grillo graduated as European champion with the Italian junior team of artistic gymnastics. The 15-year-old talent of the Pavese gymnastics team wins gold at the youth continental championships in Munich, Germany with the blue team. Together with the promise of via Luigi Porta, Chiara Barzasi, Martina Pieratti, Viola Pierazzini and July Marano got on the first step of the podium with the overall score of 153,996 points, divided as follows: vaulting 39,066; asymmetrical parallels 38,532; beam 37.866 and free body 38.532. The blues have left Romania behind, silver with 150,495, and Germany bronze with 150,329. The Italdonne junior thus repeats the success achieved in Glasgow 4 years ago. Grillo obtained the best scores on beam, vault and floor.

The race

At the beam Arianna was the first to step onto the platform. She performed well the series of the three artistic jumps, some small imbalances but with 12,700 she obtained the second best score of the blue. In the free body she is the one who closes the rotation with a perfect execution that gets 13,066 points, the best of the blue. At the vault, Arianna competes for second and with 13 thousand points wins the second best score of the blue.

«It is a victory obtained also because we are very close, both in the race and in the other moments – says the young woman from Pavia – this has given us a big hand in becoming a team and winning gold. I am very satisfied with the vault, free body I hit the final with a good result ». The president of Pavese, Lorenzo Lanza, comments: «An extraordinary result obtained by our Arianna with her teammates. A gold at the European Juniores is the just reward for years of commitment, determination and sacrifice. I thank Arianna for the emotions she can give us and for having brought to Pavese an exploit that has been missing in artistic gymnastics for many years ». In Munich there was a large delegation from the Via Porta club, which obviously cheered for Arianna. “It was an immense joy – comments the vice president Corrado Del Bo – Arianna played a great race and now let’s see what she will do in the individual finals, after a high free body score”.