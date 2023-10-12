Arizona Diamondbacks Catcher Gabriel Moreno Leaves Game Due to Hand Injury

Gabriel Moreno, the Venezuelan catcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, had to leave Game 3 of the National League division series in the fifth inning on Wednesday due to a bruise on his right hand. The incident occurred when Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers fouled out while attempting to bunt the ball in front of Joe Mantiply, but accidentally hit Moreno’s throwing hand.

Immediately after being struck, Moreno waved his hand in pain and received attention from manager Torey Lovullo and the medical staff. Although he initially stayed in the game, Moreno was eventually replaced by pinch-hitter Pavin Smith in the bottom of the inning. Despite his absence, the Diamondbacks went on to win 4-2, completing a series sweep of a maximum of five games.

Thankfully, X-rays confirmed that Moreno did not suffer any fractures. Following the victory, he joined his teammates in the clubhouse to celebrate their advancement to the National League Championship Series, where they will face either Philadelphia or Atlanta.

“I’ll be ready for the next series,” said Moreno. “It feels incredible. It has been something very special to sweep Los Angeles. I’m very happy.”

Moreno has been a key contributor in the postseason, hitting three home runs, including one of the four home runs hit by the Diamondbacks in the third inning of Wednesday’s game. Arizona made history as the first team to hit four home runs in a single inning of a postseason game.

In the absence of Moreno, Venezuelan José Herrera assumed the role of substitute catcher and entered the game in the sixth inning.