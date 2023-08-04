Arminia Bielefeld after falling from the Bundesliga to the third division: everything to zero

The customer is king. At Arminia Bielefeld anyway. The club that managed the feat of being relegated from the Bundesliga to the third division within two years. A free fall that hit the largest East Westphalian club, which is already considered a wanderer between the professional leagues, hard. Just before the start of the season on Saturday (4.15 p.m. on ARD and MagentaSport), the Bielefeld reconstruction workers are trying all the more heartily to win back the trust they had lost in promotion favorites Dynamo Dresden.

So last Thursday coach Michél Kniat and the two managing directors Christoph Wortmann and Michael Mutzel as well as three of the eighteen new players called season ticket holders from the last second division season who had not or not yet extended their annual subscription to Arminia. One of several goodwill campaigns by the club, which has almost completely reorganized itself with its professional department. Only center forward Fabian Klos, an Armine par excellence since 2011, remained from the second division squad for the 2022/23 season for love of the club. So Arminia starts again from the beginning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

