The Italian Harvard professor accused of manipulating some studies sues the university for defamation. Asked for 25 million dollars

Francesca Ginoof Trentino origins, until recently represented one of the maxims experts in the field of behavioral research and his name stood out among those of the professors of the prestigious Harvard university highest paid, with a salary of over a million dollars a year. But the accusation of having manipulated the data of some of her studies has given her the Suspension from the University and today the teacher announce battle. Speaking for the first time with a statement since the scandal that engulfed her began, she said she had started a cause per defamation against Harvard: “Let me be very clear: I have never, ever falsified data or had any misconduct of any kind,” she explained. The complaint of handling of studies had come from three academic blog researchers “DataColada”, Uri Simonsohn, Leif Nelson and Joe Simmons and had involved the withdraw of some research by Francesca Gino, including one entitled “Genius of evil, how dishonesty can lead to greater creativity”.

“Although claiming to represent the excellenceThey have reached outrageous conclusions based entirely on inferences, assumptions and logical leaps implausible,” Gino said of the three researchers. “They created and perpetuated a false narrative on my ethics and integrity, which has had a devastating impact on my friends, colleagues, co-workers, and most importantly, my family.” The professor, who has published more than 130 academic articles since 2007 and was included among the best business teachers under 40 in the world, today asks Harvard for a compensation Of 25 million dollars.

