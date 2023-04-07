Sixth in Paris-Roubaix in 2017, Arnaud Démare will not be at the start in Compiègne this Sunday. Package, the sprinter of Groupama-FDJ (31 years old) has indeed been replaced by his teammate, the Australian Miles Scotson (29 years old) as indicated by his team this Thursday.
“Arnaud does not feel 100% and did not want to take the place of someone else, explain Groupama-FDJ in a press release. He will observe a period of break before setting out again on new objectives. »
The triple French champion (2014, 2017 and 2020) is indeed having a complicated start to the season with the best result of fourth place at the start of the week (5th also in the 2nd stage) on the first stage of the Pays de la Loire Tour region. . Before that, Démare had not done better than tenth places during the UAE Tour and Paris-Nice.