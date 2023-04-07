Home Sports Arnaud Démare package for Paris-Roubaix
Sports

Arnaud Démare package for Paris-Roubaix

by admin
Arnaud Démare package for Paris-Roubaix

Sixth in Paris-Roubaix in 2017, Arnaud Démare will not be at the start in Compiègne this Sunday. Package, the sprinter of Groupama-FDJ (31 years old) has indeed been replaced by his teammate, the Australian Miles Scotson (29 years old) as indicated by his team this Thursday.

“Arnaud does not feel 100% and did not want to take the place of someone else, explain Groupama-FDJ in a press release. He will observe a period of break before setting out again on new objectives. »

The triple French champion (2014, 2017 and 2020) is indeed having a complicated start to the season with the best result of fourth place at the start of the week (5th also in the 2nd stage) on the first stage of the Pays de la Loire Tour region. . Before that, Démare had not done better than tenth places during the UAE Tour and Paris-Nice.

See also  Blues: Mohamed Haouas on pole to start against Scotland

You may also like

“I dream of playing in Italy” – breaking...

Do the Miami Marlins have a better rotation...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Real Madrid beat Barcelona...

The hockey players of Hradec Králové want to...

bet everything to return to Barça

Nine ÖJV active at World Cup in Doha

Participating in the Asian Games test match, Guoan...

Frank Lampard: Is Chelsea return a good move?...

The former president of the Angers SCO football...

Everton: Sean Dyche criticises rise of gamesmanship after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy