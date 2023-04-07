Home World Vincent Cassel Tina Kunakey, the actor deletes his wife from social media
Social media first, then lawyers. Today it goes like this: the most eloquent indicator of a couple’s well-being are posts, selfies, shares. And if this is the thermometer, the highly patinated Cassel-Kunakey couple may have already separated.

Yes, because the popular actor Vincent Cassel (ex-husband of Monica Bellucci and father of the new model Deva) has deleted his wife, at least from social media. Every reference to Tina Kunakey, married in 2018 and mother of his last daughter, Amazonie, has disappeared from the Instagram profile of the French actor, once overflowing with beautiful romantic photos: by the sea, on the Brazilian beaches or those of Biarritz. The film of a couple of enviable happiness.

But there are those who go beyond the amazement linked to the disappearance of these images. Like the Daily Mail, for example, which announces “The two are allegedly going through a moment of profound crisis: they have been separated for a few weeks”. But no confirmation comes from the two.
No comment comes from the 26-year-old model and the 57-year-old actor. But also no denial. Another indication of breakage always comes from the “sacred source” of Instagram: Tina Kunakey has just celebrated her birthday (April 5) and no message of good wishes has arrived from her husband. While in 2022 the husband in love had written: «Today is the birthday of my lady, of my better half, of my life, of my queen, of my accomplice, of my love, of my wife. I love you to the stars.”

The last time the actor liked his wife’s Instagram profile was last February. He is currently promoting his latest film, “The Three Musketeers” in France, while she is busy on photo sets around the world. In any case, they found the time to “ban” each other.

The story began in 2017

When Vincent met his new flame Tina was a French model, with Italian-Togolese origins: nineteen with a breathtaking physique, a dazzling smile and a promising career ahead. The actor had just gotten married to Monica Bellucci (and was already the father of two girls, Deva and Léonie). “At some point in my life, I didn’t think I’d meet another person to love. I really believed that I would remain single forever, but I found Tina »he had declared in an interview.

