Silvestri case, La Verità advances a hypothesis on the offending text message

Keep making the case for Rachel Silvestrithe deputy of Fdi who wrote one open letter to report his malaise, following a fake news widespread in environments of the politicson the alleged paternity of his own son attributed to a politico influential of his party. Silvestri did the test del Dna to make the fake news public, confirming that the son it is of its current company and not a politician.

Soon after, the name hunt of the alleged interested party and to whom he had put in giro those false rumors. The newspaper “The truth“, advances his thesis. The September 14th last – writes the newspaper directed by Belpietro – a sms from Gianmario Ferramonti in fact, he told the story about the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida (Giorgia Meloni’s brother-in-law) e Silvestri are Whatsapp.

Speaking of a “itchy gossip” and arguing that Lollobrigida had imposed Silvestri’s candidacy in Abruzzo (where the former M5s was elected). Ferramonti is an entrepreneur and politician of Brescian origins, considered a amico of the historic founder of the Masonic lodge P2 Liccio Gelli. Ferramonti – continues La Verità – has always been in politics. In the 1990 had taken the field with the North league.

Assuming the position of CEO of Pontidafin. He also claims to have actively participated in the founding of National Alliance. Then he joined Gianfranco Miglio in the Federalist Party. Then he is arrested for the alleged fraud Phoney Money. In 2005 he was acquitted of all charges. He later sides with Donald Trump and march alongside the yellow vests Italians led by Antonio Pappalardo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

