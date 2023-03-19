Home Sports Arnautovic out with injury in Bologna draw
Arnautovic out with injury in Bologna draw

Marko Arnautovic played his first competitive game in five weeks on Saturday – and sustained a muscle injury. The ÖFB team player was substituted on in the 65th minute of his club Bologna’s 2-2 away draw against Salernitana when the guests were 2-1 up, and 17 minutes later he had to leave the field.

According to Bologna coach Thiago Motta, Arnautovic suffered a bruise. At first there was talk of a muscle injury. An investigation at the Viennese should provide clarity. Stefan Posch played through as a right-back for Bologna. Flavius ​​Daniliuc was also in action for the entire distance at Salernitana.

Arnautovic had only sat on the bench in the past two Serie A games. Whether the striker will miss Austria’s European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan on Friday and against Estonia on the following Monday remains to be seen.

Milan lose despite Ibrahimovic’s goal

In the evening, champions AC Milan suffered a 3-1 defeat at Udinese despite being outnumbered at half-time and are fourth in the table on points lost, 23 points behind leaders SSC Napoli. AS Roma would overtake the ‘Nerazzurri’ with a derby win against Lazio on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the Milan goal, making him the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history. The Swede scored a penalty shortly before the break to make it 1-1. At 41 years and 166 days, the striker ousted former Milan pro Alessandro Costacurta from the top of the all-time rankings. Costacurta was 41 years and 25 days old when he scored his last goal in the Italian championship.

