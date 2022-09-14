Model parents. We can define them like this when a three of their four children was diagnosed with the retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes vision loss or decline over time. So Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier decided to take their children around the world to fill them with amazing visual memories.

Their my daughter he was only three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that he had vision problems. A few years later, they first took her to one specialist who diagnosed her with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes loss or decline of vision over time. At this point, Lemay and Pelletier, who have been married for 12 years, noticed that two of their children, Colin e Laurent, they had the same symptoms. Their fears were confirmed when the boys were diagnosed with the same genetic disease in 2019. The only one who survived for the moment was the other son Leo. “There is nothing you can really doSays Lemay, explaining that at the moment there is no cure or effective treatment to slow the progression of retinitis pigmentosa. “We don’t know how fast it will go, but we expect them to become completely blind by middle age“, he has declared.

Upon hearing the news, the couple focused their time on helping their children develop the skills they needed to orient yourself in life. When Mia’s specialist suggested filling her with “visual memories,” her mother realized there was a truly amazing way they could do just that for her and the rest of the children. “I thought: I’m not going to show her an elephant in a book, I’ll take her to see a real elephant. And he will fill his visual memory with the best and most beautiful images I can ”.

a year around the world with their children. "With the diagnosis, we have an urgency. There are great things to do at home, but there is nothing better than traveling," explains the father. The family was originally supposed to leave in July 2020 and he had planned a thorough itinerary that included traveling across Russia by land and spending the rest of the time in China. However, they were forced to delay the trip for a few years due to restrictions caused by the global pandemic. When they finally left Montreal in March 2022, they had few plans in place. "We actually left without an itinerary. We had ideas of where we wanted to go, but we decided to plan it all along," adds Lemay.