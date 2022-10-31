Original title: Arrested?Shanghai foreign aid appeared in the NBA to break the rumors and is expected to arrive in China in 10 days

Beijing time on October 31st news, Bledsoe appeared in the NBA to watch the Clippers and Pelicans game, which also directly broke the rumor that he was arrested for domestic violence and could not come to the CBA.

According to Xue Sijia, a reporter from the “Oriental Sports Daily”, Bledsoe just went to the police station for a simple inquiry and was not arrested. This will not affect his coming to the CBA to play.

It is understood that the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team is currently going through relevant procedures for Bledsoe, and the team hopes that he can come to China to join the team as soon as possible.

The Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team ranked 17th with 3 wins and 6 losses in the first stage. Foreign aids Beasley and Franklin left the team one after another with poor performance. It is reported that the two new foreign aids of the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, Bledsoe and O’Bryant, will join the team. Arrive in China before November 10.

