It is well known that companies recognize the value of the personal skills that professional athletes possess. In the fast-moving world, these skills, called “soft skills”, can make all the difference in business processes.

“Workpleis” is now available, the first digital community that brings together successful managers, professionals and athletes to discuss the contribution that sport can provide to companies.

Today, many forms of internal communication are already influenced by the world of sport, such as conventions, team building, incentives, training courses, corporate tournaments, apps, intranets, and podcasts. However, there is still no single point of reference for obtaining information, learning more or purchasing services in this fragmented market. Workpleis was born to fill this gap and bring the relationship between sport and work to a higher level, creating a systematic and universal relationship between all types of sports services and every possible working ecosystem.

The name was chosen to identify the operational perimeter of the community, a protected and stimulating place in which to exchange ideas, from which to draw ideas and to interact with to discover all the ways in which sport can help make work environments better: work -place, space to work.

The logo, although clearly identifiable with the letter W, initial of the name, also recalls the stylized image of a bird with outstretched wings. The color of the sky completes the brand identity: this community intends to explore new horizons. He wants to fly high!

“Although conceived within the design services of the sports management agency EIS – declares Enrico Gelfi, creator of the project – the Workpleis community was born as a separate project, which intends to achieve the ambitious goal of becoming a point of reference for a market in turmoil but very fragmented. By focusing on free editorial services as a marketing lever, we are certain that we are making a decisive contribution to the sport-revolution of work in Italy!”.

Every day from page Linkedin of Workpleis will alternate reflections, case histories, inspirational phrases and contributions from exponents of the corporate world and the sports world will be hosted, through a dense and stimulating editorial plan. Trainers, HR, motivational speakers and champions will help build a new work culture in the company.

In a second phase, the community will then open up to other sharing platforms, such as the Telegram channel and the Zoom app, to make the members’ experience increasingly engaging and exclusive.