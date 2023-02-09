TV viewing. January 2, 2023. Francesco Toscano reserves the first interview of the year to the journalist and war correspondent Fulvio Grimaldi

“Fulvio Grimaldi across the board: from differential autonomy to the crisis in the Balkans via the war in Ukraine, many topics explored in this first interview of the new year”.

A wide-ranging look at the world closest to us, at the light that goes out of the past year and the one that lights up on the new one. An internal and geopolitical situation that continues to be in tumultuous movement and that the wands of self-appointed conductors try to direct on scores written by them.

Health, war, economic, social, psychological pathologies, which promise to continue to be used against our nation and against all humanity of the honest and just.

But also a multiplication and strengthening of the antibodies of an individual and collective immune defence, which is growing and transforming itself into an immune offensive.

In the name of the people and their sovereignty..