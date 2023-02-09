Home World MONDOCANE: ITALY – UKRAINE – SERBIA – WORLD —
World

MONDOCANE: ITALY – UKRAINE – SERBIA – WORLD —

by admin
MONDOCANE: ITALY – UKRAINE – SERBIA – WORLD —

TV viewing. January 2, 2023. Francesco Toscano reserves the first interview of the year to the journalist and war correspondent Fulvio Grimaldi

“Fulvio Grimaldi across the board: from differential autonomy to the crisis in the Balkans via the war in Ukraine, many topics explored in this first interview of the new year”.

A wide-ranging look at the world closest to us, at the light that goes out of the past year and the one that lights up on the new one. An internal and geopolitical situation that continues to be in tumultuous movement and that the wands of self-appointed conductors try to direct on scores written by them.

Health, war, economic, social, psychological pathologies, which promise to continue to be used against our nation and against all humanity of the honest and just.

But also a multiplication and strengthening of the antibodies of an individual and collective immune defence, which is growing and transforming itself into an immune offensive.

In the name of the people and their sovereignty..

See also  Afghanistan: Terrorist threat appoints Turkish soldiers to be withdrawn within 36 hours of ministerial post | US News

You may also like

Vodafone, here are the first cities covered with...

The expected military parade in North Korea

Zelensky’s European tour between the UK, France and...

What the attack on ESXi servers can teach...

Meloni, Macron excludes her from dinner at the...

come Atomic Heart, Shadow Warrior 3, SD Gundam...

Cinema Meditations, Quentin Tarantino’s book review (2023)

Together imagining, greater than the sum of our...

Earthquake, Israel ready to help Syria. But Damascus...

Earthquakes, 191 billion in damages in Italy. Here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy