Home » Arsenal: Contract talks ongoing with winger Nelson, but midfielder Maitland-Niles leaves club
Sports

Arsenal: Contract talks ongoing with winger Nelson, but midfielder Maitland-Niles leaves club

by admin
Arsenal: Contract talks ongoing with winger Nelson, but midfielder Maitland-Niles leaves club
Winger Reiss Nelson made 18 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions during the 2022/23 season

Arsenal say they remain in negotiations with winger Reiss Nelson over a new deal, but midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been released.

England international Maitland-Niles, 25, spent last season on loan at Southampton. He made 22 Premier League appearances for the relegated Saints.

He has also had loan spells with Roma and West Brom, but has not played for Arsenal since 2021 and leaves a club he joined as a six-year-old having made his first-team debut shortly after his 17th birthday.

During his loan spell at Roma, Maitland-Niles won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

Joining the Gunners at age nine, Nelson has had loan spells with Feyenoord and Hoffenheim before becoming a regular fixture of Arsenal’s matchday squad.

Since making his Arsenal debut aged 17, Nelson has played 34 times in the Premier League since 2017-18.

Zach Awe, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Matt Smith and Tom Smith have also been released by the club.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

See also  Unique characteristics of the Beijing Winter Olympics venue construction revealed

You may also like

Nilla Fischer: Physical examinations to prove gender

Tour de Suisse: Gino Mader dies aged 26...

Gino Mäder: Heavy fall in the Alps –...

Conor McGregor accused of sexual harassment on the...

Professional cyclist Gino Mäder died after a serious...

Onana for the aftermath of De Gea, Milan...

Gino Mäder died: professional cyclist succumbs to injuries...

Gino Mader died, the cyclist had fallen into...

Mexico canceled over homophobic chants

VALLEY OF SIGNS WINE TRAIL 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy