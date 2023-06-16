Arsenal: Contract talks ongoing with winger Nelson, but midfielder Maitland-Niles leaves club

Winger Reiss Nelson made 18 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions during the 2022/23 season

Arsenal say they remain in negotiations with winger Reiss Nelson over a new deal, but midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been released.

England international Maitland-Niles, 25, spent last season on loan at Southampton. He made 22 Premier League appearances for the relegated Saints.

He has also had loan spells with Roma and West Brom, but has not played for Arsenal since 2021 and leaves a club he joined as a six-year-old having made his first-team debut shortly after his 17th birthday.

During his loan spell at Roma, Maitland-Niles won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

Joining the Gunners at age nine, Nelson has had loan spells with Feyenoord and Hoffenheim before becoming a regular fixture of Arsenal’s matchday squad.

Since making his Arsenal debut aged 17, Nelson has played 34 times in the Premier League since 2017-18.

Zach Awe, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Matt Smith and Tom Smith have also been released by the club.