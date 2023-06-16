“I’m going until October 29, it’s my commitment”: Martha Álzate

4
“One presumes in good faith that the competitors in this contest are not going to exceed the electoral limits, but apparently they are blown away without any control,” said pre-candidate Álzate. According to the pre-candidate for Mayor of Pereira, Martha Álzate, great risks are being taken not only at the departmental level but also at the national level in…
Exclusive content for subscribers
See also Continue to write a new chapter of the Sinicization of Marxism in the modernization - a summary of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Party's 20th National Congress-News- Kaifeng Net