Arsenal lose in Nottingham, Manchester City are champions – Football

Waiting to take the field against Chelsea, Manchester City are already champions of England for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in the last six years. What gave Inter’s next rivals the certainty of the title in the Champions League final was Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, who were saved thanks to this victory. Meanwhile, second-placed Gunners remain 4 points adrift of City and have just one game to play, handing Pep Guardiola his 11th league win in his 14 years as manager between Barcelona, ​​Bayern and Manchester City .

Now the Citizens will attempt the ‘Treble’ by trying to win the FA Cup final on June 3 at Wembley against Manchester United’s ‘cousins’ and then the Champions League on the 10th in Istanbul against Inter. If they succeed, they will equal United’s record, which they achieved in the 1998-’99 season. And Sir Alex Ferguson’s United had always been the only one to date to win 5 English titles in 6 years, in the period from 1995-’96 to 2000-’01.

Returning to City, who also set the record for 100 points in the 2017-’18 championship, since Sheikh Mansur bin Zayd Al Nahyan’s Abu Dhabi United Group has taken ownership, they have won a total of 7 championships in 12 years. And tomorrow at the Etihad will be a festive Sunday, because Guardiola’s players will receive champions’ medals with two games to spare and will lift the Premier League trophy in the last game of the season in front of their supporters. Haaland (52 total goals in his first English season) will also try to maintain their unbeaten run which, between the Premier League and various cups, has lasted for 23 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the next Champions League seem to be fading because Firmino’s goal in added time, in his last match at Anfield, only served to give the Reds a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. Now, with only one match left, Liverpool are three points behind Manchester United (who beat Bournemouth 1-0) and Newcastle, who therefore ‘see’ Europe that counts. In the queue, in addition to Southampton, two will be relegated between Everton, Leeds and Leicester.