Arsenal v Wolfsburg set to break women’s club attendance record in England

Venue : Emirates Stadium Date : Monday, 1 May Kick-off : 17:45 BST Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Arsenal have sold out the Emirates Stadium for their Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Wolfsburg on Monday.

More than 60,000 tickets have been sold, meaning the Gunners are likely to break the attendance record for a women’s club match in England.

The current attendance record of 47,367 was set in September at Arsenal’s home victory over Tottenham.

Arsenal, who drew the first leg 2-2, are aiming for a second European title.

They are the only Women’s Super League club to have won the Women’s Champions League, lifting the trophy in 2007.

“It’s wonderful news that such a huge match for us has sold out,” said Arsenal’s chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

“We’re delighted that Jonas and our women’s first team will have the backing of so many supporters on this big occasion in the club’s history.”

Arsenal’s quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich at the Emirates drew an attendance of 21,307, which was a record for a Women’s Champions League match in England.

If the Gunners make it past Wolfsburg, they will meet Barcelona in the final at Eindhoven’s PSV Stadium in the Netherlands on 3 June.

Barcelona, who beat Chelsea in the last fourhold the world record attendance for a women’s match after 91,553 fans watched their Champions League quarter-final at the Nou Camp in 2022.