died to reach the dog

ansa In Viterbo, a woman of Dominican origin, Yvelice Altagracia Martinez, 53, died on Saturday after falling from the balcony of her home. According to an initial reconstruction of the mobile police squad it would have been a tragic accident. The victim, having forgotten her keys, would have tried to descend from the condominium terrace to reach the balcony of the apartment, where her dog was, without asking for the intervention of the firefighters. But her love for her pet was fatal and the woman died in hospital due to the serious trauma sustained in her fall.

The turning point in the investigation It seems that the dog, around 11 on Saturday morning, had remained on the balcony of the woman’s apartment, on the corner of via del Pavone and via del Repuzzolo in Viterbo, and this would have prompted her to attempt to climb down from the condominium terrace to reach it, without asking for the intervention of the fire brigade.



Yvelice Altagracia Martinez, immediately rescued after the fall and transported in very serious conditions to the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo, struggled for a few hours between life and death, while the investigators tried to reconstruct the dynamics of the story. But she passed away in the hospital soon after arriving in the emergency room.

The first suspects fell on a man, later considered extraneous to the affair Some gaps in the dynamics of the accident had led the investigators of the capital’s mobile team to explore various leads. In fact, since the first moments following the accident, some rumors had spread that spoke of witnesses who would have seen a man leave the building immediately after the fall into the void. And what subsequently turned out to be only a coincidence, initially raised the doubt in the agents of the mobile team that the man seen leaving the building was somehow related to what happened.

But thanks to some cameras in the area, the man was identified and tracked down by investigators, who were thus able to ascertain his total extraneousness to the facts.

Also the woman’s partnera farm laborer who works at a company in the capital, was tracked down by the investigators who ascertained that he was at work at the time of the tragedy.

At that point, the mobile investigations would have focused on the hypothesis of suicide or a simple domestic accident. But, at least as far as the voluntary gesture was concerned, there was no reason that had prompted a person to commit suicide who was described by the neighbors as always cheerful and jovial. And not even a note or element was found that could make us understand the woman’s will to end it all.

Thus the findings carried out by the police station’s scientific team also extended to the condominium terrace and, in the end, it was clarified that the woman had not fallen from the balcony of her home on the second floor but from the terraced roof of the building. Hence the turning point that came in the late evening.

