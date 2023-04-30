Football Bundesliga women: Eintracht vs. Hoffenheim – live ticker – 17th matchday – 2022/2023

45. 13:47 End of 1st half

45. 13:47 Official injury time (minutes): 2

41. 13:41 Tooor for Eintracht Frankfurt, 2:2 by Nicole Anyomi



Frankfurt equalizes! And the home side’s second goal also resulted from a huge mistake by the guests. Goalkeeper Martina Tufeković plays the ball right into Lara Prašnikar’s feet on the right side of the penalty area. Nicole Anyomi gets the leather from her, which completes from ten meters.

40. 13:40 Five minutes are still on the clock. Will TSG win the first half or will Eintracht come back into play before the break?

38. 13:39 For the first time, the entertaining encounter has calmed down a bit. The game is mainly played in midfield. In the last third of the game, both teams rarely appear at the moment.

34. 13:37 The opening goal gave Stephan Lerch’s team new impetus. It’s getting dicey again in the hosts’ penalty area. Melissa Kössler does not bring her degree from an acute angle to the box of Stina Johannes.

32. 13:36 It’s that fast! Although the Frankfurters play the better game overall, they are behind. Despite problems in building up the game, TSG is extremely effective.

31. 13:31 Tooor for 1899 Hoffenheim, 1: 2 by Paulina Krumbiegel



The lead for Hoffenheim! Fabienne Dongus served Paulina Krumbiegel in the half-right position. It has a lot of space and just lets off a tight low shot from 20 meters. He hits the left corner of the goal.

Nicole Anyomi is fouled from a tackle on the left side of the box. Coach Niko Arnautis loudly demands a penalty. However, there are no penalties or free kicks. Lucky for TSG.

26. 13:28 Chantal Hagel crosses sharply in front of the opposing goal from the right. At the second post, Ereleta Memeti can’t get to the ball.

22. 13:25 Almost the 2:1! Half right in the penalty area, Nicole Anyomi gets a pass. From the turn she starts to shoot. However, her shot from eleven meters goes just past the post to the left.

19. 13:22 While Katharina Naschenweng returns to the pitch, the match is over for Michaela Specht. As far as can be seen, the defender injured herself without any opponent influence.

19. 13:20 Substitution at 1899 Hoffenheim: Franziska Harsch

19. 13:20 Substitution at 1899 Hoffenheim: Michaela Specht

18. 13:20 There is the next injury break. Katharina Naschenweng has shoulder problems.

15. 13:17 The game is stopped because Fabienne Dongus needs a neck treatment. It looks like she can keep playing. She still has to leave the lawn for the time being.

12. 13:14 VAR decision: The goal by F. Dongus (1899 Hoffenheim) is disallowed, score: 2:1



8. 13:12 How does TSG Hoffenheim react to the goal? Stephan Lerch’s team has too little ball control and too many turnovers.

6. 13:06 Tooor for Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-0 by Lara Prašnikar



Inside is the thing! The next mistake in Hoffenheim’s construction game puts Eintracht in the lead. Géraldine Reuteler grabs a bad pass and puts it through to Lara Prašnikar. She doesn’t take the chance and nets from ten meters.

There was more in it! A bad pass puts Nicole Anyomi in the limelight. The attacker runs has almost a clear path. In the end, it takes her too long to decide between play and conclusion. The TSG defense takes advantage of this and grabs the ball on the edge of the penalty area.

2. 13:03 From the left, Nicole Anyomi quickly pulls into the penalty area. Before the striker can finish, however, a TSG defender intervenes with her long leg. There is the first corner kick.

1. 13:01 The ball rolls! Which team gets the better start?

1. 13:00 game start

12:20 The guests from Hoffenheim can also look back on a proud series with seven wins. Including the 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen, TSG is unbeaten in eight games. Bayer Leverkusen had a 1-0 away win last week. The starting line-up changes with the exchange of Nicole Billa for Melissa Kössler in one position.

12:16 Eintracht has not lost a point for five games. Last weekend, Niko Arnautis’ team defeated 1. FC Köln 2-0. The coach makes a double substitution: Camilla Küver and Nicole Anyomi start for Barbara Dunst and Shekiera Martinez.

12:06 While the other teams are taking a break, Eintracht and TSG are fighting for international business. There are only three points between the two clubs. Accordingly, the home side have the opportunity to pull away, while at the same time the guests sense their chance to overtake the competitor.