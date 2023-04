Liverpool FC has made the English Premier League title race a little more exciting again. The “Reds” ended the winning streak of leaders Arsenal at the end of the 30th round on Sunday thanks to a goal from Robert Firmino in the 87th minute to draw 2-2 and thus helped pursuers Manchester City. For the London “Gunners” this time an interim 2-0 lead was not enough for a complete success.

Read more …