It’s easier to explain the benefits of optic fiber if talking about it is whoever uses that vehicle in the first person. For the latest project Open Fiber has chosen an exceptional collaborator: Simon Albrigiaka SIO, who told the advantages of optic fiber with that streak of irreverence that made him one of the most popular cartoonists and YouTubers of the last decade.

SIO: the master of Italian digital comedy

“Humor breaks down defenses and can change people’s minds”: since the time of his debut, with the comics of theScottecs man, SIO he clearly had in mind the power of a well-measured joke served with the right timing and visual effects.

It was the beginning of that comedy used today by Generation Z but which does not leave even the Millennials, the author’s peers, indifferent.

Thus, between songs translated with Google Translate and memorable characters such as Grandpa Laser and the fido fufosSIO has claimed for itself one of the most important niches in the world of Italian content creators – if we can speak of a niche, considering the 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

A well-deserved success for a talent who, right from the start, had collaborations with The welfare state, James Bevilacqua, Elio and the Tese Stories e Panini Comicsand who now has a cross-platform video game on Steama podcast with 16,000 followers and a recent foray into the confectionery industry, for which he created the new jokes of the historian Algida puppy.

The reduction of digital divide told by the content creators of the digital age

Sui social channels of SIO have recently appeared three videos dedicated to optic fiber Of Open Fiber narrated with the author’s usual comic imprint and two new exceptional characters.

So on YouTube we met Open Fabionemesis of the treacherous Dental Divide which threatens to leave the country in a state of digital divide thanks to the power to do nothing.

On Instagram, however, we made the acquaintance of Open Fiber fairythe only one who can dissolve the curse ofInternetwhich condemns those affected to never be able to use one ultra-fast connection.

Open Fiber e SIO

With over 6 million views on social media and 128,000 on YouTube, the collaboration made the work of Open Fiber to the new generations.

Over 35 thousand users landed on the page Check Coveragesection in which to stay updated on the process of completing theultra-broadband infrastructure in different areas of the country.

Because we all deserve a world where it is possible be able to play Smash Bros online without lag. Or see your grandma in 8k when she video calls youwhich is an equally noteworthy achievement, word of SIO.